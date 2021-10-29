Sanofi Says Health Canada OKs Libtayo For Locally Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Friday the Health Canada has approved Libtayo (cemiplimab) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) previously treated with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).

The approval of Libtayo follows the European Commission (EC) approval announced in June 2021 and the US in February 2021.

The Health Canada approval is based on data from the open-label, multi-center, non-randomized Phase 2 Study 1620 that enrolled 132 patients with advanced BCC in an open-label, single arm trial. The major efficacy endpoints were confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) as assessed by independent central review (ICR).

Libtayo is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.

With today's announcement, Libtayo is now offered as an immunotherapy option for three advanced cancers.

