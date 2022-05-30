Sanofi says FDA puts Cialis actual use trial on hold

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA on Monday announced an actual use trial of its Cialis erectile dysfunction treatment was put on clinical hold in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Sanofi continues to work with the FDA to move the Cialis program forward", the French drugmaker said, adding that the next steps to be taken will be determined in upcoming meetings.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Tom Hogue)

