Sanofi Says Dupixent Trials Reinforce Long-term Safety In Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) Friday said that new analyses from Dupixent (dupilumab) trials reinforce long-term safety and efficacy profile in patients with atopic dermatitis as young as 6 years.

"The depth and breadth of data being presented at AAD and ESPD support the use of Dupixent in adults, adolescents and children six years and older, addressing multiple critical disease measures such as itch, disease extent and severity, and certain skin infections," said Naimish Patel, Head of Global Development in Immunology and Inflammation at Sanofi.

"In addition, our expanded efforts in research and development in the immunology space, including rilzabrutinib, underscores our long-term commitment to addressing serious dermatological conditions with unmet patient needs," he added.

