Sanofi says Beyfortus to be broadly available in more Canadian territories soon

October 28, 2024 — 06:00 pm EDT

Sanofi (SNY) announced Beyfortus will be broadly available for babies born in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon this fall. The administration of this immunization to infants has begun. Beyfortus is the first long-acting antibody approved in Canada for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants through their first RSV season. As RSV circulates seasonally between November and April, causing a high burden of bronchiolitis, pneumonia and hospitalizations in infants and newborns, this timely availability aims to help safeguard the most vulnerable populations during this critical period. With the ongoing challenges posed by RSV, Sanofi is committed to increasing access to this immunization across Canada. “We understand the concerns parents face during RSV season, and we are dedicated to providing new solutions to protect all babies,” said Delphine Lansac, General Manager of Vaccines at Sanofi. “The availability of Beyfortus is a significant step forward in our mission to protect infant health and to help alleviate the burden on the healthcare system during respiratory illness season.”

