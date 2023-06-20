News & Insights

Sanofi says arbitration court rejects Boehringer's Zantac claims

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

June 20, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA said on Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in its favour in an arbitration case over claims by Boehringer Ingelheim that Sanofi should be liable for ongoing Zantac litigation in the United States.

The decision is final and can't be appealed, the French drugmaker said in its statement.

Boehringer said it had taken note of the arbitral tribunal’s decision and would not comment further.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

