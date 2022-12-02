Sanofi says any offer for Horizon Therapeutics, if made, will be in cash

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French health group Sanofi SASY.PA said on Friday that any offer for Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O, if made, would be in cash, as required by Rule 2.12 of the Takeover Rules.

"Thre is no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any such offer may be made, if forthcoming," Sanofi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

