Sanofi : Sarclisa Induction Treatment Improves PFS In Transplant-Eligible Myeloma Patients

August 08, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Recent findings from the GMMG-HD7 phase 3 study, which is a two-part, double-randomized trial conducted by the German-speaking Myeloma Multicenter Group, reveal that Sarclisa (isatuximab) combined with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) during induction therapy significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.

The company noted that the combination therapy results in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease progression or death compared to RVd induction alone, irrespective of the maintenance regimen. Full results of the study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

GMMG-HD7 is one of six phase 3 studies to report positive results for Sarclisa in patients with multiple myeloma, which includes four positive readouts of a Sarclisa-based quadruplet in the frontline setting. The most recent included results from the IMROZ phase 3 study evaluating the investigational use of Sarclisa with VRd versus VRd for patients with transplant-ineligible NDMM, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS and a higher proportion of patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity.

