Sanofi Rises 3% on Q1 Beats, CEO Coronavirus Vaccine Comments

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) ended the week on an up note, buoyed by an encouraging quarterly earnings release and market-pleasing remarks its CEO made about potential SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine manufacturing.

For the pharmaceutical giant's Q1 of fiscal 2020, according to International Financial Reporting Standards, its net sales were 8.97 billion euros ($9.70 billion). That was nearly 7% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income was 2.04 billion euros ($2.21 billion), an improvement of almost 16%. On a per-share basis, net profit was 1.63 euros ($1.76).

Image source: Getty Images.

Those figures exceeded analyst estimates. On average, prognosticators following the company's stock were anticipating 8.83 billion euros ($9.55 billion) on the top line and a per-share net profit of 1.43 euros ($1.55).

During the quarter, Sanofi benefited from increased demand for products like over-the-counter painkillers and fever medications in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It said in a conference call discussing the quarter that it's on track to hit its full-year 2020 guidance of 5% growth in per-share earnings.

Sanofi is in the thick of the fight against the coronavirus; it currently has several active research projects for vaccines, one taking the form of a collaboration with peer pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline. On Friday, Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson pointed out that his company is one of the very few that will be able to manufacture any SARS-CoV-2 vaccine at the scale required to satisfy what is certain to be immense global demand.

On Friday, Sanofi's stock rose higher than that of the broader equities market, closing the day just over 3% higher.

10 stocks we like better than Sanofi

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sanofi wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.