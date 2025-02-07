News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi To Repurchase EUR 2 Bln Worth Of Shares

February 07, 2025 — 02:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, Friday announced that it is executing the second tranche of its share buyback program, to repurchase up to 2 billion euros worth shares. Sanofi has signed a mandate with an investment service provider for the second tranche. Under the deal, the company will repurchase shares between February 7, and December 31.

Sanofi on January 30 had announced that it plans to buy back 5 billion euros worth of shares in 2025.

The first tranche of the program was announced on February 3, and completed on February 5, with a 3 billion euros off-market block trade with long-time shareholder L'Oréal S.A.

Wednesday, the stock had closed at $52.87, 63 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 13 cents higher before ending the trade at $53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.