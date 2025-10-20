Sanofi Reports Superior Protection For Older Adults With High-Dose Influenza Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY) announced that new data from the FLUNITY-HD study showed its high-dose influenza vaccine significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization in adults aged 65 and older compared to standard-dose flu vaccines.

Compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines, Efluelda (also known as Fluzone High-Dose) demonstrated an additional 31.9% reduction in laboratory-confirmed influenza-related hospitalizations in adults 65 years and older.

The findings come from FLUNITY-HD, the largest influenza vaccine effectiveness study conducted in individually randomized older adults. The study included nearly half a million participants across multiple flu seasons and two distinct geographic regions.

Beyond influenza-related hospitalizations, Efluelda/Fluzone High-Dose also provided superior protection against hospitalizations due to pneumonia or influenza, cardio-respiratory events, and all-cause hospitalizations in older adults when compared to standard-dose influenza vaccines.

With the addition of these new data, our high-dose influenza vaccine is now supported by 15 years of clinical evidence, encompassing over 45 million older adults.

Efluelda/Fluzone High-Dose is the first vaccine to demonstrate superior protection against both influenza infection and related hospitalizations in individually randomized studies involving adults aged 65 and older, Sanofi said.

