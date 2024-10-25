News & Insights

Stocks

Sanofi Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises EPS Guidance

October 25, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi reported a robust 15.7% growth in sales for Q3 2024, driven by strong performances in its vaccine and pharmaceutical segments, notably with Dupixent sales rising by 23.8%. The company’s business EPS increased by 12.2%, leading to an upgrade in its 2024 EPS guidance, reflecting the solid underlying business performance. Sanofi’s strategic focus on innovative medicines and vaccines is underscored by significant regulatory approvals and positive phase 3 data readouts.

For further insights into SNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.