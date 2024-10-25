Sanofi Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises EPS Guidance

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi reported a robust 15.7% growth in sales for Q3 2024, driven by strong performances in its vaccine and pharmaceutical segments, notably with Dupixent sales rising by 23.8%. The company’s business EPS increased by 12.2%, leading to an upgrade in its 2024 EPS guidance, reflecting the solid underlying business performance. Sanofi’s strategic focus on innovative medicines and vaccines is underscored by significant regulatory approvals and positive phase 3 data readouts.

