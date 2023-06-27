Sanofi Reports Positive Topline Phase 2b Data In Atopic Dermatitis With Amlitelimab

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said primary endpoint was met in a phase 2b study of amlitelimab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease cannot be adequately controlled with topical medications or for whom topical medications are not a recommended treatment approach. In the study, Amlitelimab showed statistically significant improvements in signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Amlitelimab was well-tolerated across all dose arms and no new safety concerns were identified.

Detailed efficacy and safety results from the trial will be presented in a future scientific forum. The company said it looks forward to advancing into a larger Phase 3 clinical development program.

