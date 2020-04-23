Sanofi Reports Encouraging Results From Phase 2b Study With BTK Inhibitor

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said its investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, an oral, brain-penetrant, selective small molecule achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2b trial evaluating efficacy and safety in participants with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In the study, primary and secondary objectives were met with 85% or greater relative reduction achieved in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing T1 and new or enlarging T2 hyperintense lesions.

"We believe that our brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor shows promise for reducing both neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, markers of disability progression in people living with MS. The effect on brain lesions seen in our Phase 2b study is encouraging. Our phase 3 program is moving rapidly to initiate four pivotal clinical trials," said John Reed, Sanofi's Global Head of Research & Development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.