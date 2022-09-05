US Markets

Sanofi reports data reinforcing efficacy of Dupixent in children aged 6-11

French pharma group Sanofi said on Monday that late-breaking data on its blockbuster Dupixent treatment showed consistent efficacy and a positive safety profile for up to two years in children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma.

"The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent ...", the drugmaker said in a statement.

