Sanofi reports data reinforcing efficacy of Dupixent in children aged 6-11

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - French pharma group Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday that late-breaking data on its blockbuster Dupixent treatment showed consistent efficacy and a positive safety profile for up to two years in children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma.

"The safety results of the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent ...", the drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

