Sanofi renews deal with WHO to fight tropical diseases, sleeping sickness

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA announced on Tuesday a renewal of its partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight neglected tropical diseases and to eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030.

Sanofi said its new five-year commitment with the WHO would see Sanofi provide financial support of $5 million per year over those five years, to finance research and work dedicated to tackling those ailments.

