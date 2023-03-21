US Markets
Sanofi/Regeneron say Dupixent skin treatment wins new regulatory approval in Europe

March 21, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron REGN.O announced on Tuesday that their Dupixent product, which treats the skin disease atopic dermatitis, had won a new regulatory approval from the European Commission.

The companies said the European Commission (EC) had approved Dupixent in the European Union (EU) to treat severe atopic dermatitis in children aged 6 months to 5 years old who are candidates for systemic therapy.

