Sanofi, Regeneron begin testing arthritis drug as coronavirus treatment

March 16 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA SASY.PA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O have started a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a treatment for the coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.

Enrolments for the mid-to-late stage trial will begin immediately, and the companies anticipate the trial will test up to 400 patients.

Kevzara is an infection-fighting protein known as monoclonal antibody.

Regeneron in February announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment, and had said it would focus on monoclonal antibodies.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

