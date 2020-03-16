Sanofi, Regeneron Begin Kevzara Clinical Trial For Severe COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced Monday they have started a clinical program evaluating Kevzara (sarilumab) in patients hospitalized with severe coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kevzara, jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron, is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the interleukin-6 (IL-6) pathway by binding and blocking the IL-6 receptor. IL-6 may play a role in driving the overactive inflammatory response in the lungs of patients who are severely or critically ill with COVID-19 infection.

The role of IL-6 is supported by preliminary data from a single-arm study in China using another IL-6 receptor antibody.

This U.S.-based trial will begin at medical centers in New York, one of the epicenters of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak, and will assess the safety and efficacy of adding Kevzara to usual supportive care, compared to supportive care plus placebo.

The multi-center, double-blind, Phase 2/3 trial has an adaptive design with two parts and is anticipated to enroll up to 400 patients.

The first part will recruit patients with severe COVID-19 infection across approximately 16 U.S. sites, and will evaluate the impact of Kevzara on fever and patients' need for supplemental oxygen.

The second, larger part of the trial will evaluate the improvement in longer-term outcomes including preventing death and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, supplemental oxygen and/or hospitalization.

The use of Kevzara to treat the symptoms of COVID-19 is investigational and has not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority. Regeneron is leading the U.S. trials, while Sanofi will lead upcoming trials outside of the U.S.

