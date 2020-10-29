Sanofi raises outlook as specialty care and vaccines lift Q3

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA raised its 2020 outlook for the second time this year after posting slightly stronger-than-expected third- quarter results on Thursday, helped by growth at its specialty care and vaccines units.

The French drugmaker said it expected earnings per share in 2020 to increase by 7-8% up from 6-7%.

Net income in the third quarter was up 9.4% at constant exchange rates to 2.3 billion euros ($2.72 billion) while revenue rose 5.7% to 9.48 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected on average net income of 2.27 billion euros and sales of 9.75 billion.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Sarah White)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.