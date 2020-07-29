Sanofi raises annual outlook as Regeneron stake sale boosts Q2

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA raised its 2020 outlook after the drugmaker posted strong second-quarter numbers, helped by cost cuts and the sale of most of its 20.6% stake in U.S. rival Regeneron REGN.O, although sales were hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The French drugmaker said it was now targeting earnings per share to grow between 6% and 7% this year, up from 5%.

Net income in the second quarter was up 5.6% at constant exchange rates to 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion), while revenue was down 3.4% at 8.2 billion euros.

Revenue from vaccines was down 6.8% as a result of the lockdown imposed by several countries to tamp down the spread of the virus. Revenue from the consumer healthcare unit, which includes pain killers and paracetamol, was down 8%.

($1 = 0.8525 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

