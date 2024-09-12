News & Insights

Sanofi, RadioMedix, Orano Med Sign Deal For Next-Gen Radioligand Medicine For Rare Cancers

September 12, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF), RadioMedix, and Orano Med have announced a licensing agreement for a next-generation radioligand medicine targeting rare cancers.

The collaboration between the companies focuses specifically on the late-stage project, AlphaMedix (212Pb-DOTAMTATE), which currently is being evaluated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, progressive somatostatin-receptor expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), a rare cancer.

AlphaMedix is a targeted alpha therapy which consists of a somatostatin receptor-targeting peptide complex radiolabeled with lead-212 (212Pb) that serves as an in vivo generator of alpha particles.

As per the licensing agreement, Sanofi will be responsible for the global commercialization of AlphaMedix, while Orano Med will be responsible for the manufacturing of AlphaMedix through its global industrial platform currently under development.

Under the terms of the agreement, RadioMedix and Orano Med will receive an upfront payment of 100 million euros and up to 220 million euros in sales milestones and be eligible for tiered royalties. The agreement is subject to standard regulatory approvals required for transactions of this nature.

