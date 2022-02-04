Sanofi Q4 Profit Rises; Sees 2022 Business EPS Growth To Be Low Double-digit At CER

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company rose to 1.13 billion euros or 0.90 euros per share from 1.07 billion euros or 0.85 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

Fourth-quarter business net income increased 13.3% year-over-year to 1.73 billion euros and increased 10.2% at constant exchange rates or CER.

Quarterly business earnings per share were 1.38 euros, up 13.1% on a reported basis or up 9.8% at CER.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were 9.99 billion euros, up 6.5% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 2.4 percentage points, mainly due to the U.S. dollar. At CER, company sales were up 4.1%.

Sanofi expects 2022 business earnings per share to grow low double-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business earnings per share is estimated to be between +2% to +3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.