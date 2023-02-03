Sanofi Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees Higher Earnings In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter net income, on IFRS basis, climbed 29.1 percent to 1.46 billion euros from last year's 1.13 billion euros.

Earnings per share grew 29 percent to 1.16 euros from 0.90 euro a year ago.

Business net income was 2.14 billion euros, up 23.8 percent from last year, and business earnings per share grew 24 percent to 1.71 euros.

IFRS net sales were 10.73 billion euros, up 7.3 percent from 9.99 billion euros a year ago. At constant exchange rates, company sales were up 2.6 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Sanofi expects business earnings per share to grow low single digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hudson, said, "With the view on the expected entrants of generic competition for Aubagio in the coming months, we remain confident in our outstanding commercial capabilities, including the ambition to reach sales of 10 billion euros for Dupixent in 2023, enabling us to guide to low single-digit EPS growth for the year."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.