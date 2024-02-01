Sanofi Q4 earnings burdened by weak dollar, generic competition

By Ludwig Burger

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi's SASY.PA fourth-quarter operating income declined 5% as a weaker U.S. dollar and cheaper rivals competing against its established multiple sclerosis drug outweighed growing sales of anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent.

In a statement on Thursday, the French drugmaker reported quarterly operating income, adjusted for one-offs, slipped 5.2% to 2.58 billion euros ($2.79 billion), falling short of the 2.77 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a poll posted on the company's website.

Litigation provisions were also behind the decline, the company added.

Sanofi reiterated that it expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to slip by a "low single-digit" percentage, citing higher taxes and an increase in development expenditures. EPS should see a strong rebound next year, the company reiterated.

CEO Paul Hudson has been campaigning for investor trust in Sanofi's drug pipeline since he unexpectedly abandoned 2025 margin targets last October to instead boost drug development expenses, causing a 15% plunge in the share price.

Quarterly sales of eczema and asthma drug Dupixent jumped a currency-adjusted 31% to 3 billion euros, in line with market expectations, accounting for 27% of group sales.

The company added that Francois-Xavier Roger, finance chief at Nestle NESN.S,will take over as Sanofi's chief financial officer on April 1, succeeding Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon who will head a charitable foundation.

Analysts have said the recent market debuts of a type 1 diabetes treatment acquired as part of the takeover of Provention Bio PRVB.O, haemophilia A treatment Altuviiio, and Beyfortus to prevent a common respiratory infection in infants, are important tests of the company's medium-term earnings prospects.

($1 = 0.9261 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by GV De Clercq)

