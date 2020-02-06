Sanofi Q4 Business Profit Rises; Sales Up 4.7% At CER - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth-quarter business earnings per share rose 17.3% at CER to 1.34 euros. Business net income was at 1.68 billion euros, an increase of 18.4%. On an IFRS basis, the company reported a net loss of 10 million euros.

Fourth-quarter net sales were 9.61 billion euros, up 6.8% on a reported basis and 4.7% at CER, driven by Dupixent and Vaccines. Vaccines sales increased 22.0%, reflecting majority of U.S. influenza vaccine shipments in the fourth quarter.

Full-year 2019 business earnings per share was 5.99 euros, up 6.8% at CER. Net sales were 36.13 billion euros, up 4.8% on a reported basis and 2.8% at CER (up 3.6% at CER/CS).

Sanofi expects 2020 business earnings per share to grow around 5% at CER.

The Board proposed annual dividend of 3.15 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.