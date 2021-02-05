Markets
Sanofi Q4 Business EPS Up 9.8% At CER; Sales Growth At 4.2%

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth-quarter business net income decreased 0.5% to 1.53 billion euros and increased 9.4% at CER. Business earnings per share was stable at 1.22 euros on a reported basis and increased 9.8% at CER. Consolidated net income attributable to equity holders was 1.08 billion euros compared to a loss of 10 million euros, previous year. Profit per share was 0.86 euros compared to a loss of 0.01 euros.

Fourth quarter sales were 9.38 billion euros, down 2.4% on a reported basis. At CER, sales were up 4.2%. Pharmaceutical sales were up 2.4% to 6.29 billion euros.

Sanofi projects 2021 business EPS to grow high single digit at CER.

