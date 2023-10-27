Sanofi Q3 Profit Rises; To Separate Consumer Healthcare Business

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company rose to 2.53 billion euros or 2.01 euros per share from 2.08 billion euros or 1.66 euros per share in the prior year. The company reiterated full-year 2023 business earnings per share guidance. In addition, Sanofi plans to separate the Consumer Healthcare Business at the earliest in fourth quarter of 2024 through the creation of a publicly listed entity headquartered in France.

Sanofi's business earnings per share for the third quarter were 2.55 euros, down 11.5% on a reported basis and down 2.1% at CER with Aubagio LOE.

Net sales for the third quarter declined to 11.96 billion euros from 12.48 billion euros in the prior year.

Sanofi reiterated full-year 2023 business earnings per share guidance.

Sanofi expects 2023 business earnings per share to grow mid single-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average October 2023 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2023 business earnings per share is estimated between -6.0% to -7.0%. This guidance includes approximately 400 million euros of expected one-off COVID vaccine revenues in the fourth quarter.

The company reiterated its goal to generate over 22 billion euros in sales in immunology, and over 10 billion euros in sales in vaccines by 2030.

In a separate press release, Sanofi said it plans to increase its R&D investments to fully realize its pipeline potential, drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value.

The company noted that it will prioritize its investments in R&D and modernize its approach to commercial delivery. It targets savings of a total of up to 2 billion euros from 2024 to the end of 2025, of which most will be reallocated to fund innovation and growth drivers.

The company also plans to separate its Consumer Healthcare Business enabling greater management focus and resource allocation to the needs of the Biopharma business, where value-creating opportunities and longer-term operational levers have been identified to support the accelerated R&D investments.

