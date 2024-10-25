News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

October 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company of 2.82 billion euros up from 2.53 billion euros in the prior year. IFRS earnings per share rose to 2.25 euros from 2.01 euros in the previous year.

Quarterly business net income increased to 3.59 billion euros from 3.20 billion euros in the prior year.

Business earnings per share was 2.86 euros, an increase of 12.2% on a reported basis or increase 17.6% at constant exchange rates or CER.

Net sales for the third quarter rose to 13.44 billion euros from 11.96 billion euros in the prior year.

On October 21, 2024, the 2024 business earnings per share guidance was upgraded to growth of at least a low single-digit percentage at CER supported by the underlying strong business performance. This reflects the new scope of guidance excluding Opella.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.