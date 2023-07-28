Sanofi Q2 Profit Rises, Sales Up 3.3% At CER; Raises 2023 Business EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to equity holders increased to 1.43 billion euros from 1.17 billion euros, last year. IFRS earnings per share was 1.15 euros compared to 0.94. Second-quarter business net income increased 0.3% to 2.18 billion euros, and increased 8.0% at CER. Business earnings per share was 1.74 euros, up 0.6% on a reported basis, or up 8.1% at CER.

In the second quarter of 2023, net sales were 9.96 billion euros, a decrease of 1.5% or up 3.3% at CER.

In the first half of 2023, business net income increased 6.1% to 4.88 billion euros, and increased 10.0% at CER. Business earnings per share was 3.90 euros, up 6.0% on a reported basis and up 9.8% at CER. First-half net sales were 20.19 billion euros, up 2.0% or up 4.4% at CER.

Sanofi now expects 2023 business EPS to grow mid single-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.

