Sanofi Q1 Results Climb; Confirms FY25 Outlook

April 24, 2025 — 01:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNY)' reported Thursday higher profit in its first quarter, with growth in net sales. Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the first quarter, IFRS net income attributable to equity holders of the company was 1.87 billion euros, up 65.2 percent from last year's 1.13 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share climbed 67 percent to 1.52 euros from 0.91 euros a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations was 1.72 billion euros or 1.38 euros per basic share, higher than last year's 989 million euros or 0.78 euros per share.

Business net income in the quarter was 2.21 billion euros, compared to prior year's 1.91 billion euros. Business earnings per share were 1.79 euros, compared to 1.53 euros in the prior year.

IFRS net sales increased 10.8 percent to 9.90 billion euros from prior year's 8.93 billion euros. Net sales grew 9.7 percent at constant currency rates.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect sales to grow by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage at CER.

Sanofi also confirmed the expectation of a strong rebound in business earnings per share with growth at a low double-digit percentage at CER, before share buyback.

The company further said it intends to complete a share buyback program in 2025 of 5 billion euros, of which 72 percent was already repurchased.

