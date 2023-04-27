News & Insights

REGN

Sanofi Q1 profit buoyed by better-than-expected Dupixent sales

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

April 27, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Thursday posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter as continued gains from anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent more than offset declining sales from an established multiple sclerosis drug.

It reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, to 3.33 billion euros ($3.7 billion), ahead of an average analyst estimate of 3.14 billion posted on the company's website.

Revenue from eczema and asthma drug Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, surged more than 43% to 2.32 billion euros, above a consensus of 2.27 billion euros.

The Paris-based drugmaker said on Thursday it still expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "low single digit" percentage, not taking into account an expected negative currency impact of between 5.5% and 6.5%.

It had previously flagged a negative currency impact of between 3.5% and 4.5%.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.