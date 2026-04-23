Sanofi Q1 Business Net Income Rises; Reiterates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) reported that its first quarter net income from continuing operations declined to 1.59 billion euros from 1.72 billion euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.32 euros compared to 1.39 euros. Business net income was 2.26 billion euros compared to 2.21 billion euros. Business earnings per share increased to 1.88 euros from 1.79 euros.

First quarter net sales were 10.51 billion euros compared to 9.89 billion euros, prior year. At actual exchange rates, sales increased by 6.2%. Dupixent sales increased by 30.8% to 4.2 billion euros.

Olivier Charmeil, interim CEO, said: "We had a strong start to 2026 with double-digit sales and business EPS growth. Sales increased by 13.6%, supported by Pharma launches and recent acquisitions."

Sanofi reiterated guidance for 2026. The company continues to expect sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage and business EPS to grow slightly faster than sales, at constant exchange rates, delivering profitable growth.

At last close, shares of Sanofi were trading at 80.78 euros, down 0.30%.

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