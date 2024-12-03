Sanofi price target raised to EUR 105 from EUR 100 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Sanofi (SNY) to EUR 105 from EUR 100 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNY:
- Sanofi price target lowered to EUR 85 from EUR 90 at Deutsche Bank
- AstraZeneca (AZN) Sees Its Cancer Drug Added to China’s Reimbursement List
- Sanofi (SNY) Is Seeking to Change How It Gives Discounts to Hospitals
- Sanofi planning changes to 340B hospital drug discount plan, WSJ reports
- Sanofi’s Sarclisa Nears EU Approval for Myeloma
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.