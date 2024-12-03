Sanofi price target lowered to EUR 85 from EUR 90 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Sanofi (SNY) to EUR 85 from EUR 90 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares.
