Sanofi Posts Q4 Loss, Sees Continued Profitable Growth In FY26; Plans EUR 1 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNY) reported Thursday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite higher net sales. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company still projects continued profitable growth.

In 2026, sales are expected to grow by a high single-digit percentage at CER and business EPS at CER is expected to grow slightly faster than sales, delivering profitable growth.

Further, the Board of Directors has proposed a dividend for 2025 of 4.12 euros, up 5.1 percent from last year, subject to approval by shareholders at the 2026 annual general meeting on April 29.

Sanofi also said it intends to execute a share buyback program in 2026 of 1 billion euros.

Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In 2025, we achieved a strong year of profitable growth. Sales increased by 9.9 percent at constant exchange rates, while business EPS improved significantly faster by 15.0 percent.... In 2026, we expect sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage and business EPS to grow slightly faster than sales. We anticipate profitable growth to continue over at least five years."

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to equity holders was 801 million euros, compared to profit of 499 million euros a year ago. Basic loss per share were 0.66 euro, compared to earnings of 0.40 euro per share last year.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was 0.67 euro, compared to earnings of 0.54 euro in the prior year.

Business net income was 1.86 billion euros, compared to 1.64 billion euros a year ago. Business earnings per share improved to 1.53 euros from 1.31 euros last year.

Net sales were 11.30 billion euros, an increase of 7 percent from 10.56 billion euros last year. Net sales grew 13.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

The company noted that Pharma launches increased sales by 49.4 percent, reaching 1.1 billion euros , primarily driven by Ayvakit and ALTUVIIIO.

Dupixent sales grew 32.2 percent, while Vaccines sales decreased 2.5 percent, with influenza performing better than anticipated.

