Sanofi Plans Spinoff of Manufacturing Facilities

Sanofi says the creation of a large, standalone maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients could help ensure that European countries maintain consistent access to drugs in the long-term.

The move comes at a time of worries over disruptions in the Chinese factories that make active pharmaceutical ingredients.

As worries over the spread of the novel coronavirus rocked global markets on Monday, the French drugmaker Sanofi announced plans to spin off a new company that will include six facilities it owns in Europe that make active ingredients for pharmaceuticals.

Sanofi (ticker: SNY) says that the majority of the world’s active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, come from facilities in China. In recent weeks, as Chinese industry has been hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak, some in and around the pharmaceutical industry have worried that disruptions in the Chinese API factories could eventually disrupt the global drug supply.

Those large-scale disruptions have yet to materialize. But Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said Monday that the creation of a large, stand-alone API manufacturer based in Europe could help ensure that European countries maintain consistent access to drugs in the long-term.

“It’s time Europe had a sovereign API manufacturer that could guarantee supply across the industry,” Hudson said.

Sanofi said that it plans to create a standalone company that will include six of its 11 European API facilities, including locations in Italy, Germany, France, and Hungary. These facilities already do substantial subcontracting for other drug companies, while the five facilities that will remain with Sanofi only manufacture APIs for Sanofi’s own drugs.

Sanofi plans to take the new company public with an initial public offering on Euronext Paris in 2022, and will maintain a 30% stake after the IPO. Sanofi expects the new company to generate an expected €1 billion in sales in 2022, a fraction of the €41.5 billion in sales that analysts previously expected Sanofi to clock that year.

“When I talk to ministers of health for major European countries, they say one of their biggest challenges is out-of-stock medicines, particularly generic medicines, where they accepted bids from China and India so low that those plants can’t be upgraded… and consequently they go out of stock over time,” Hudson said. “We don’t want to be in that situation. And we think Europe deserves its own major global player that can satisfy the European need first.”

The world’s largest API manufacturer is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), the Israeli-based generic drug company. Sanofi says that the company it is creating will be the second-largest. Hudson said that separating the six API facilities from Sanofi itself will allow them to work on projects that they currently can’t because of conflict of interest concerns.

“We think that, unencumbered and allowing this business to partner with anybody it wants to partner with, we think it can help drug shortages and it can help maintain consistency of a supply of a high quality,” Hudson said.

The news of the planned spinoff comes less than a year into Hudson’s tenure, and two months after he laid out a new plan for the company, which has seen its valuation languish in recent years. Hudson announced a narrower focus on drug development, discontinuing research on diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and running its consumer-health division as a standalone business unit.

“Don’t underestimate how fast Sanofi can move to deliver on its strategy when it has the intent, because it has the capability,” Hudson said.

Shares of Sanofi’s American depositary receipt were down 2.1% on Monday, as the S&P 500 dropped 2.8% on coronavirus concerns.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

