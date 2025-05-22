Markets
SNY

Sanofi Opens New $130 Mln NJ Offices In Morristown

May 22, 2025 — 09:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi has opened its new flagship US offices, designed to encourage teamwork and new ideas. The modern workspace aims to help speed up the development of medicines and vaccines for patients. This $130 million investment in New Jersey strengthens Sanofi's presence in the country.

The company noted that the new offices bring together nearly 2,000 employees across disciplines in a new 260,000-square-foot facility that features flexible workspaces, digitally enabled smart design, and best-in-class amenities, including wellness rooms, a restaurant open to the public, and the largest outdoor terrace space in New Jersey.

Sanofi noted that its Morristown offices will be US Green Building Council LEED Gold Certified and compliant with WELL Gold Building standards, incorporating sophisticated design elements that align with Sanofi's commitment to protect people, the planet, and the community. Employees will benefit from sustainable features such as fully subsidized and easily accessible public transportation, including Wi-Fi-enabled shuttles, and electric vehicle chargers on site.

The new building is designed to use approximately 28% less energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 24% compared to standard office spaces, while reducing water use by 37% through efficient fixtures and thoughtful design.

