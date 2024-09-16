News & Insights

Sanofi To Offer BEYFORTUS Doses To Protect Babies During RSV Season - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said it is shipping BEYFORTUS 50mg and 100mg Injection doses in the US to private healthcare providers and to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its Vaccines for Children program.

BEYFORTUS is the first and only long-acting monoclonal antibody approved for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and for children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

