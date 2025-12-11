BioTech

Sanofi: NMPA In China Approves Qfitlia And Cablivi

December 11, 2025 — 01:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved two Sanofi medicines for rare hematologic diseases: Qfitlia or fitusiran for hemophilia and Cablivi or caplacizumab for acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. Qfitlia is the first antithrombin-lowering therapy for routine prophylaxis in people with hemophilia. Cablivi is the first Nanobody targeted therapy designed to treat acquired/immune-mediated thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults and adolescents aged 12 or older weighing at least 40 kg.

The company said the two approvals expand its rare hematology portfolio in China, addressing critical unmet needs across both chronic bleeding disorders and acute clotting emergencies.

