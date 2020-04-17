Sanofi/Luminostics to Make Self-Testing Solution for Coronavirus

Sanofi SNY announced that it has signed an agreement with Luminostics, a California-based technology startup for developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution that can detect the coronavirus. The testing solution will be based on Luminostics’ proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics, while Sanofi will bring its research testing abilities and leverage its global distribution network to ensure global availability of the test, if approved. The self-testing solution will help individuals know in less than 30 minutes whether they are infected with this deadly virus.

While presently, point-of-care tests are available, Sanofi’s over-the-counter self-testing solution, if approved, will allow mass testing, which is the need of the hour for successful containment of the pandemic. The companies expect to begin development work in a few days and target to have the self-testing solution, if successfully developed, to be launched before the end of the year.

So far this year, Sanofi’s shares have declined 8.1% compared with the industry’s 4.6% decline.

Sanofi has announced several plans to make therapies/vaccines for treating COVID-19. Earlier this week, Sanofi and Glaxo GSK signed a letter of intent to combine their innovative technologies to develop an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine candidate is expected to enter clinical studies in the second half of 2020. The vaccine, if successfully developed, will be available in the second half of 2021.

To make the vaccine, Sanofi will contribute the S-protein COVID-19 antigen developed using its recombinant DNA technology, which has helped produce an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus.

Meanwhile, Glaxo will provide its proven pandemic adjuvant technology for the development of the coronavirus vaccine candidate. This technology may reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which, in turn, will allow more vaccine doses to be produced.

Sanofi also has a collaboration with Translate Bio TBIO to jointly develop a novel messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19.

Sanofi and partner Regeneron REGN have started phase II/III studies both in and outside the United States to evaluate their rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara for severe COVID-19 infection. While Regeneron is leading the U.S. studies, Sanofi is taking care of the ex-U.S. studies.

