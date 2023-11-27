News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

Sanofi looks to widen Dupixent use to treat 'smoker's lung' after second trial win

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

November 27, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA plans to file for U.S. approval of wider use of its anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent against "smoker's lung", also known as COPD, after a second large trial showed significant benefits.

Use in COPD, short for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, could add billions to the French drugmaker's growth prospects but the trial success also underscores a heavy reliance on its bestselling exzema and asthma drug Dupixent.

Sanofi, which is collaborating on the drug with Regeneron REGN.O, said in a statement on Monday that a second Dupixent phase 3 COPD trial showed that the drug reduced exacerbations of the disease by 34%.

The findings confirmed positive results from a first trial known as BOREAS earlier this year.

It said on Monday it would file a request for the wider use with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year. The European Union's drug regulator is already working on such a request based on the BOREAS data.

Details of the second trial would be presented at an as yet undisclosed medical conference, Sanofi added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.