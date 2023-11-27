Sanofi looks to widen Dupixent use to treat 'smoker's lung' after second trial win

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA plans to file for U.S. approval of wider use of its anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent against "smoker's lung", also known as COPD, after a second large trial showed significant benefits.

Use in COPD, short for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, could add billions to the French drugmaker's growth prospects but the trial success also underscores a heavy reliance on its bestselling exzema and asthma drug Dupixent.

Sanofi, which is collaborating on the drug with Regeneron REGN.O, said in a statement on Monday that a second Dupixent phase 3 COPD trial showed that the drug reduced exacerbations of the disease by 34%.

The findings confirmed positive results from a first trial known as BOREAS earlier this year.

It said on Monday it would file a request for the wider use with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year. The European Union's drug regulator is already working on such a request based on the BOREAS data.

Details of the second trial would be presented at an as yet undisclosed medical conference, Sanofi added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.