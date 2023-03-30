Sanofi looks to spin off consumer business in India - ET

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 30, 2023 — 09:46 pm EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Adds details

March 31 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA has started a process to turn its India consumer healthcare business into a listed entity via a demerger, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The company is working with Bank of America on the spin-off process, ET reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sanofi India did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

About 60% of Sanofi India is owned by Sanofi and its wholly owned subsidiary Hoechst Gmbh, while the rest is held by foreign and domestic institutional and retail investors, the report said, adding that the consumer business would be listed separately with a similar shareholding pattern.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.