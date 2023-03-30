Sanofi looks to spin off consumer business in India - ET

March 31 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA has started a process to turn its India consumer healthcare business into a listed entity via a demerger, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The company is working with Bank of America on the spin-off process, ET reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

