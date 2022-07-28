Sanofi lifts profit outlook as Dupixent sales surge over 43%

July 28 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA lifted its full-year earnings outlook on continued strong sales growth for its bestselling drug Dupixent.

In a statement on Thursday, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 15%, excluding the effect of currency swings. It had previously predicted low double-digit percentage growth.

Sanofi's second-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose 21.5% to 2.75 billion euros ($2.81 billion), also helped by a strong U.S. dollar, surpassing the average analyst estimate of 2.66 billion euros posted on the company's website.

In March, the French group said peak annual sales of Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, would be more than 13 billion euros, up from a previous target of more than 10 billion euros.

Revenue from the anti-inflammatory treatment Dupixent jumped 43.4% to 1.96 billion euros in the reported quarter, beating analyst consensus of 1.86 billion euros, on prescriptions in dermatitis, asthma and certain nasal infections.

