Sanofi lifts earnings outlook on Dupixent sales, new drug launches

July 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Friday increased its guidance for full-year earnings on strong sales of anti-inflammatory treatment Dupixent and promising new drug launches.

The Paris-based drugmaker predicted an increase in 2023 adjusted earnings per share by a "mid single-digit" percentage, excluding the effect of currency swings. The negative currency impact on 2023 earnings would likely be between 6.5% and 7.5%.

It had previously said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "low single-digit" percentage, with an additional negative currency impact of between 5.5% and 6.5%.

This upgrade also includes about 400 million euros of expected one-off COVID-19 vaccine revenue in the second half of the year, with no further sales to be expected thereafter, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

