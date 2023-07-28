News & Insights

Sanofi lifts earnings outlook on Dupixent sales, new drug launches

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 28, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA on Friday increased its guidance for full-year earnings on strong sales of anti-inflammatory treatment Dupixent and promising new drug launches.

The Paris-based drugmaker predicted an increase in 2023 adjusted earnings per share by a "mid single-digit" percentage, excluding the effect of currency swings. The negative currency impact on 2023 earnings would likely be between 6.5% and 7.5%.

It had previously said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "low single-digit" percentage, with an additional negative currency impact of between 5.5% and 6.5%.

This upgrade also includes about 400 million euros of expected one-off COVID-19 vaccine revenue in the second half of the year, with no further sales to be expected thereafter, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.