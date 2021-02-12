Markets
Sanofi Launches Recommended Cash Offer For Kiadis

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said it has made an recommended all-cash offer to all the shareholders to acquire Kiadis Pharma N.V.s' shares at an offer price of EUR 5.45 (cum dividend) in cash per share, as announced on November 2, 2020. The Offer values 100% of the Shares at about EUR 308 million.

Totally about 36.6% of the issued and outstanding shares have been irrevocably committed under the offer. The management board of Kiadis and the supervisory board of Kiadis have unanimously supported and recommended the offer.

John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Development of Sanofi, commented, "We believe Kiadis' 'off the shelf' K-NK cell technology platform will have a broad application against liquid and solid tumors, and create synergies with Sanofi's emerging immune-oncology pipeline, providing opportunities for us to pursue potential best-in-disease approaches."

