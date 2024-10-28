News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sanofi Launches Beyfortus Immunization Against RSV For Infants In Canada This Fall

October 28, 2024 — 10:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi announced that Beyfortus (nirsevimab) will be broadly available for babies born in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon this fall. The administration of this immunization to infants has begun. Beyfortus is the first long-acting antibody approved in Canada for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants through their first RSV season.

Sanofi noted that it is committed to increasing access to this immunization across Canada.

Sanofi noted that Beyfortus will be provided in hospital prior to discharge for babies born during RSV season and is available through primary care providers or public health in Quebec, Ontario, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon for infants born prior to RSV season. Beyfortus is publicly funded and available free of charge in these jurisdictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.