Sanofi Launches Beyfortus Immunization Against RSV For Infants In Canada This Fall

(RTTNews) - Sanofi announced that Beyfortus (nirsevimab) will be broadly available for babies born in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon this fall. The administration of this immunization to infants has begun. Beyfortus is the first long-acting antibody approved in Canada for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants through their first RSV season.

Sanofi noted that it is committed to increasing access to this immunization across Canada.

Sanofi noted that Beyfortus will be provided in hospital prior to discharge for babies born during RSV season and is available through primary care providers or public health in Quebec, Ontario, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and the Yukon for infants born prior to RSV season. Beyfortus is publicly funded and available free of charge in these jurisdictions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.