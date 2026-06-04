Sanofi Launched 2026 Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the launch of its 2026 global employee shareholder plan, Action 2026, opening on June 9 to approximately 75,000 employees across 52 countries.

Now in its 12th year, the program underscores Sanofi's commitment to involving employees in the company's growth. In 2025, more than 31,000 employees— representing 44% of the workforce— chose to invest through the plan. Today, nearly 90,000 current or former employees are shareholders, holding about 2.93% of Sanofi's capital.

The growing participation in our global employee share purchase plan speaks for itself: our employees believe in Sanofi's transformation and are proud to be part of it. This trust is our greatest asset to accelerate the execution of our strategy and maintain our success in the biopharmaceutical sector." Belén Garijo, CEO From June 9-29, 2026, employees will be offered shares at €59.87, reflecting a 20% discount on the average of the 20 opening prices of Sanofi shares between May 6 and June 2, 2026. For every five shares subscribed, employees will receive one free matching share, capped at four per employee.

Eligible employee may purchase up to 1,500 shares, subject to legal limits and savings plan rules. The issue is expected to close by the end of July 2026, with 9.8 million shares offered. Shares will be fully fungible with existing ordinary shares and entitled to dividends from issuance. Voting rights will be exercised directly by employees.

Shares subscribed in France must be held for about five years, until May 31, 2031, except in cases of early release events. For international participants, the holding period may be shortened to three years, until May 31, 2029, depending on local regulations.

Sanofi will request admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris under ISIN Code FR0000120578.

SNY has traded between $42.28 and $52.68 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $42.37, up 1.00%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $43.78, up 3.33%

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