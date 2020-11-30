Markets
SNY

Sanofi, Kiadis Issue Update On Public Offer - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Kiadis confirmed they are making good progress on the preparations for the offer. The companies expect the offer will close in the first half of 2021.

On November 30, Sanofi will submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. The companies said the process to obtain the required competition clearance for the offer is proceeding.

Earlier this month, Sanofi entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will make a public offer to acquire the entire share capital of Kiadis for 5.45 euros per share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of 308 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular