Sanofi, Innate Expand Collaboration For Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics In Oncology

December 19, 2022 — 01:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) and Sanofi (SNY) have expanded their collaboration, with Sanofi licensing a natural killer cell engager program targeting B7H3 from Innate's ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK Cell Engager Therapeutics) platform, the companies said in a statement.

Sanofi will also have the option to add up to two additional ANKETTM targets. Upon candidate selection, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization.

As per the terms of the new license deal, Innate will receive 25 million euros upfront payment and up to 1.35 billion euros total in preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones plus royalties on potential net sales. Closing of the transaction is subject to HSR approval.

Innate and Sanofi entered into a first NK cell engagers collaboration in 2016 for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers, which are currently being evaluated by Sanofi's R&D team, with one of these molecules already in clinical studies.

